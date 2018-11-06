MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in New Ulm say a 65-year-old man is in the hospital with severe injuries after he was struck walking on a crosswalk Tuesday morning.

According to police, emergency responders were dispatched at 7:28 a.m. to a vehicle-pedestrian crash at 1st North and Garden Streets.

Upon responders’ arrival, the pedestrian – identified as 65-year-old Paulette Schmeling of New Ulm – was taken to a local hospital via ambulance and later airlifted to the Hennepin Healthcare with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 73-year-old Joseph Lamecker of New Ulm, was not injured in the crash.

Police say speed, alcohol and cell phone usage were not factors in the crash, but urge drivers to be observant of their surroundings as they travel.

The incident is the third pedestrian-vehicle crash in New Ulm in 45 days.

The crash is being investigated.