MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At the Fairview Community Center in Roseville it was a dreary day outside, but inside we found some sunny dispositions.

“There was no line, everybody here was very helpful, got in, got out,” said Ben Bushee. “Unfortunately it was too quick, now I have to go back to work.”

And he wasn’t the only one who got back to work swiftly, according to the precinct’s Head Judge, turnout is high, but so is turnover.

“It’s a little higher, again with all the pre-voting we don’t really know how it’s stacking up overall, but we’ve had a steady stream of people all day,” said Head Judge, Eileen Stanley.

Turnout was also strong, yet manageable, in the Cedar-Riverside area of Minneapolis.

“We have had an influx of people coming in each hour. There are steady waves of folks who have been coming out and this community has such a great representation of voters,” said Head Judge, Marcus Singleton. “They’re the highest voting precinct in the city.”

And Somali-American Saicedo Shia explains why, “America allow us to come and move here and to be among everyone else, the opportunity land, so all of us work so hard to be apart of the mainstream America and you know we have the right now as everyone else.”

And for some voters who are just now able to use their voice, this was a big day.

“It’s important, obviously, and it’s been really really encouraged just among people my age, especially on my college campus,” said Hamline University student, Samuel Ketchum.

Other Millenials turned out to vote because they wanted their voice heard.

“I would say everyone’s very engaged that I know and they want their voice heard and feel a need for it to be heard as I do too,” said Rose Zilka.