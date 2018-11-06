MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the death of a Minnesota hunter nearly two years ago.

Terry Brisk, 41, was shot and killed on the afternoon of Nov. 7, 2016. He was out deer hunting by himself near Little Falls, and authorities ruled his death a homicide.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said nearly a year after his death, they recovered his rifle and said it was the one used to kill Brisk. He was hunting on private property at the time in Belle Prairie Township.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Local donors in Morrison County have also offered a $30,000 reward for information.

The case remains under investigation.