MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republicans at the GOP headquarters in Bloomington are feeling the momentum and believe Tuesday will be a big night for the GOP.

On Tuesday morning, Hennepin County Commissioner and candidate for Governor, Jeff Johnson, said there’s energy out there that he hasn’t seen in Minnesota. He said he feels the desire for change here and that has confidence he will win.

Johnson, who upset former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in the Primary, said the office needs to get back to serving the people, something he said the state lost in the last 8 years.

Johnson voted last Wednesday with his wife. He says he knows some will vote for him because he supports President Donald Trump, and that he may also lose some support due to that. But he hopes most will vote for him due to his vision for Minnesota.

The chair of the Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan, told WCCO that some think this will be a referendum on President Trump, she thinks it will be affirmation.

Another hotly contested race is the one for attorney general. Doug Wardlow promises to take politics out of the office. During the campaign he was vocal about his opponent, saying the domestic abuse allegations against Keith Ellison make him unfit for office.

It’s important to note Minnesota has not had a republican attorney general since 1970. Wardlow says he’s confident he’ll score a “historic victory”.

The majority of republican candidates will be at GOP headquarters Tuesday evening.