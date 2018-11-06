MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democrat Tim Walz has been declared the winner of Minnesota’s Governor’s race.

The Associated Press declared Walz the winner over Commissioner Jeff Johnson Tuesday night.

In late August, the Suffolk Poll showed Walz leading Johnson 46 percent to 41 percent, which is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent.

Both of the candidates had dramatically different views on the role of state government. Johnson promised to slash state programs and your taxes, and Walz said just the opposite — even calling for a gas tax hike for infrastructure improvements.

Both candidates insisted they will be able to break the gridlock at the Capitol. Johnson, by urging Minnesotans to keep Republicans in control of the legislature, and Walz, by saying he can build coalitions that will get things done.

Considering polls showed Walz leading in the race, the stakes were even higher for Republicans to keep the Minnesota House.

