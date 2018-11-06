ELECTION RESULTS:The polls have closed! Click here to see results live!
Filed Under:Gov. Mark Dayton, Governors Race, Jeff Johnson, Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz
minnesota politics 101 1400x1400 Tim Walz Wins Race For Minnesota Governor

Listen to Pat Kessler’s new podcast!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democrat Tim Walz has been declared the winner of Minnesota’s Governor’s race.

The Associated Press declared Walz the winner over Commissioner Jeff Johnson Tuesday night.

WEB EXTRA: Full 2018 Midterm Election Results

In late August, the Suffolk Poll showed Walz leading Johnson 46 percent to 41 percent, which is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent.

Both of the candidates had dramatically different views on the role of state government. Johnson promised to slash state programs and your taxes, and Walz said just the opposite — even calling for a gas tax hike for infrastructure improvements.

Both candidates insisted they will be able to break the gridlock at the Capitol. Johnson, by urging Minnesotans to keep Republicans in control of the legislature, and Walz, by saying he can build coalitions that will get things done.

Considering polls showed Walz leading in the race, the stakes were even higher for Republicans to keep the Minnesota House.

U.S. House & Senate Balance Of Power

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.