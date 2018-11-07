MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing child after her biological father was arrested on Monday.

Police say detectives were called on Oct. 29 to help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl. Authorities learned she had been taken by her biological father, and had been missing since May 1.

Police identified the father as Trimell Chamberlain, and he was determined to be unfit to care for children. He refused to return the child, or tell authorities where she is. He was arrested at a Brooklyn Park residence on Monday.

Chamberlain remained uncooperative and refused to provide information on the girl’s whereabouts.

The girl is identified as Try’Reshia Chamberlain and is described as African-American, about 2 to 2.5 feet tall and weighing about 20 to 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at (763) 493-8222.