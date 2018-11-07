ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
Filed Under:Crashes, Traffic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities after drivers woke up Wednesday to find roads slick with snow and ice.

WCCO This Morning traffic reporter Ali Lucia says that crashes and spin-outs can be seen on traffic cameras across the metro, causing delays on major roadways such as Interstate 494 and Interstate 35.

Drivers are advised to slow down on the roads, which were dusted overnight with light snow and ice.

MnDOT has crews out salting the roads, as temperatures are expected to hover around freezing Wednesday and dip even lower over the weekend.

