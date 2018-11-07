ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 61-year-old Crystal man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after he was struck by multiple vehicles on an icy highway Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. on southbound Highway 169 near Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins.

There, a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound when it struck a bridge. The crash disabled the vehicle and resulted in the vehicle facing the wrong way on right shoulder.

Then, a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 43-year-old Fridley woman began sliding on the ice and struck the Ford. The driver of the Ford, John Dibble, was standing outside his vehicle, was struck and launched into the left lane.
Dibble was then struck by another four vehicles.

Dibble was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life threatening injuries.

