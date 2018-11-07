ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Associate Justice Margaret Chutich has won election to a full term on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Chutich defeated family law attorney Michelle MacDonald in the officially non-partisan race, and faced voters for the first time this year.

Chutich was appointed by Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016. She was the first openly gay justice on the state’s highest court.

The conservative MacDonald was making a third run for the high court despite a past that included having her law license suspended for professional misconduct allegations. She remains on probation.

