MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit officials say both the Blue Line and Green Line trains have been delayed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a medical incident near Target Field.

At around 7:15 a.m., the Metro Transit tweeted northbound Blue Line trains were delayed at 50th Street due to the medical incident.

Then, at 7:25 a.m., Metro Transit said police cleared the northbound train after the medical incident.

Commuters should expect significant delays as trains get back on schedule.

