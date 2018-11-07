MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis voters have weighed in favor of a ballot initiative to throw out a decades-old liquor restriction.

By 72 percent, Minneapolis residents voted yes on the ballot question.

The charter in question only allows restaurants within a 7-acre area of commercial businesses to serve hard alcohol. Around 75 restaurants fall outside the city’s 7-acre rule, meaning there’s not enough commercial space around them.

For example, at 38th and Nicollet, you can find cocktails at Nighthawks, but just across the street at Kyatchi or Cocina Latina, you can’t.

Restaurant owners said they can get around it, but they have to lobby to the state.

WEB EXTRA: 2018 Election Results

In order for the charter to change, the amendment had to pass with 55 percent approval. (Note that the ballot initiative will not change the standards that restaurants have to adhere to in order to hold a liquor license.)

Minnesotans have been willing to change old liquor laws in recent years. Just four years ago, Minneapolis voters successfully changed the food-to-alcohol ratio for restaurants. The state also legalized Sunday liquor sales just last year.