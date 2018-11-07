MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Hunter was one part of a huge defensive game for the Vikings, who beat the Detroit Lions 24-9 on Sunday. Hunter had 3.5 sacks among his nine tackles, including three tackles for a loss, four quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery that he ran back 32 yards for a touchdown.

Hunter leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks. He became the first player since 1982 to record nine tackles, 3.5 sacks and a touchdown in one game.

The Vikings also set a single-game franchise record with 10 sacks of Matthew Stafford. Hunter has at least one sack in eight of the Vikings’ nine games this season.