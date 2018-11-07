ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crashes, State Patrol
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first wintry morning in the Twin Cities on Wednesday resulted in more than 100 crashes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 115 crashes and 28 spin-outs in the metro. In those, 21 people were injured, but none fatally.

Outside of the metro, there were 30 more crashes, with 2 more people injured.

The snow that fell in the Twin Cities wasn’t much more than a dusting. Still, temperatures dipped below freezing, creating icy conditions on many raods.

Following Wednesday’s crashes, the State Patrol is reminding motorists to buckle up and drive at speeds that respect weather conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.