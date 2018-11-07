MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first wintry morning in the Twin Cities on Wednesday resulted in more than 100 crashes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 115 crashes and 28 spin-outs in the metro. In those, 21 people were injured, but none fatally.

Outside of the metro, there were 30 more crashes, with 2 more people injured.

The snow that fell in the Twin Cities wasn’t much more than a dusting. Still, temperatures dipped below freezing, creating icy conditions on many raods.

Following Wednesday’s crashes, the State Patrol is reminding motorists to buckle up and drive at speeds that respect weather conditions.