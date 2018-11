MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now that the Election is over, we’re seeing the change in seasons. Starting Thursday, the Mall of America is kicking off the holiday season by welcoming Santa.

Santa will be arriving at 5:30 p.m. complete with a parade and Holiday Light Show.

The jolly man in red will then march over to Santa Land where he will meet with children and families for photos.

Click here for a schedule for Santa’s Mall of America appearances.