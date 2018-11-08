MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Blaine man was has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

Scott Francis Fortier, 38, was found guilty of one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, in January.

Fortier’s charges stemmed from his role at a horseback riding camp in Todd County called Circle R Ranch. Fortier met two underage girls there and invited them to his home in Blaine in September 2016.

According to U.S. Attorney Gregory G. Booker’s office, Fortier gave the girls alcohol and engaged in sexually explicit conduct with them, which he filmed with his cellphone.

Authorities searched Fortier’s home and found thousands of images of child pornography, as well as videos of children under 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

“Scott Fortier is a serial predator and rapist who victimized underage girls whom he met at a summer camp where he frequented,” U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald said. “I am grateful that the Court recognized the severity of this type of predatory conduct and I commend the diligent work of the investigators and prosecutors in bringing this defendant to justice.”

Fortier was charged the previous August.