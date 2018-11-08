MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wrong-way driver was injured when his vehicle collided with a semi truck on Interstate 35 overnight.

The crash happened near Faribault around 12:30 p.m.

A Toyota Camry was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 when it struck a semi not far from the County Road 15 bridge.

The driver of the Camry, 21-yera-old Samuel Dominguez of Owatonna, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The police report indicates that alcohol was involved in the crash.

The driver of the semi, 45-year-old Richard Lee Minton of Maryville, Missouri, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A second semi truck was listed in the police report, but it was not clear whether it was involved in the direct crash.