MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A federal indictment has charged four people with multiple drug-trafficking violations after packaged methamphetamine totaling 191 pounds was seized from a North Minneapolis home.

Fernando Ramos-Meza, 33, of Minneapolis; Peter Martin, 34, of Minneapolis; Javier Lopez-Lopez, 46, of Minneapolis; and Juan Daniel Valdez-Mendoza, 23, of Kansas City, Kansas, were each charged with several drug-trafficking violations. Martin was also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to charging documents, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in North Minneapolis, where they found several items of contraband, a 12-gauge, sawed-off pump shotgun and the methamphetamine.

The defendants are currently in custody and were each previously charged in early October.

