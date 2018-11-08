ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
Filed Under:Amelia Santaniello, Local TV, Lucy Craft Laney, Operation Warm, Winter Coats

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A heart-warming gift came just in time for hundreds of Twin Cities grade-schoolers.

More than 500 children received winter coats at Lucy Craft Laney Community School in Minneapolis this morning.

It’s all a part of Operation Warm.

The Minneapolis Fire Department’s Local 82 held fundraisers and found sponsors to buy the brand-new jackets.

“I saw the level of the need that the kids with hand-me-downs (had),” said Mark Lakosky, Local 82 President.

“I’ve had a couple of children that have told me they’re never had a brand-new coat in their life.”

To donate, visit Operation Warm’s website.

 

 

