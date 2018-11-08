MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say they have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in south Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Mohamed Ali Abdi, of Bloomington, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Rodney Donta Jackson as a suspect in the shooting.

Minneapolis police responded to several reports of an altercation in the parking lot of the Speedway store on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue South. The call was updated to a shooting before officers arrived.

Officers at the scene found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, and the people involved fled the scene. The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in grave condition, where he later died.

The incident is under investigation.