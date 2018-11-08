MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – We didn’t get a lot of snow Thursday night, but it was enough to cause major issues on some Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., there were 172 crashes statewide. Of those, 26 involved injuries and 75 vehicles spun out or went off the road. There were no fatal crashes.

In the Twin Cities metro, there were 123 crashes, including 12 with injuries. Another 50 vehicles spun out or went off the road.

Light snow should clear out overnight, but it will get cold. Morning commuters should take it slow and plan for extra time heading into work.