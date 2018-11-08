ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
Filed Under:Crashes, Minnesota State Patrol, Snowy Roads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – We didn’t get a lot of snow Thursday night, but it was enough to cause major issues on some Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., there were 172 crashes statewide. Of those, 26 involved injuries and 75 vehicles spun out or went off the road. There were no fatal crashes.

In the Twin Cities metro, there were 123 crashes, including 12 with injuries. Another 50 vehicles spun out or went off the road.

Light snow should clear out overnight, but it will get cold. Morning commuters should take it slow and plan for extra time heading into work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.