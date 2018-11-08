ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 1: Ameer Abdullah #21 of the Detroit Lions spins away from defender Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of the game on October 1, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have claimed running back Ameer Abdullah off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings announced the move Wednesday.

Abdullah was drafted by the Lions in the second round in 2015, but they weren’t using him much this year. He has 1,251 yards rushing along with 57 receptions in his career.

The Vikings also waived rookie running back Roc Thomas.

Minnesota is off this week. The Vikings return to action Nov. 18 at Chicago.

