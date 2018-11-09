  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota nonprofit whose mission is to help provide self-sufficiency for people who face employment barriers has been serving the community for 70 years.

Located in northeast Minneapolis, AccessAbility serves more than 600 people every year. Some of them help outside companies by providing reliable labor for production and manufacturing.

The organization also runs an in-house division called “Imagine Design” that makes handcrafted products with inspirational or funny sayings sold around the world.

All the programs help people with disabilities and other barriers to employment, including homelessness, prior involvement in the criminal justice system and limited English literacy.

AccessAbility welcomes visitors and tours. They’re always interested in making people aware of how they benefit the community.

AcessAbility’s 70th Anniversary celebration will take place next Friday at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.

