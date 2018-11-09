  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Chronic Wasting Disease, Crow Wing County, Deer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Chronic wasting disease has been detected in four deer at a quarantined farm in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has been monitoring the farm since December 2016 when two white-tailed deer tested positive for the disease.

The Department of Natural Resources is currently in the second year of sampling wild deer for CWD in Crow Wing County as a result of the farm’s earlier infection. The disease has not been found in wild deer since the DNR began its surveillance in Crow Wing County in 2017.

Assistant Director Dr. Linda Glaser says the biggest change following this new detection will be to extend their deadline to monitor the herd.

