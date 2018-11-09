Filed Under:Blaine High School, Eastview High School, Electrical Fire, High School Football, White Bear Lake High School

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — An electrical fire at White Bear Lake High School Thursday night caused a high school football game to be suspended until Friday afternoon.

The power went off in the stadium during the third quarter of the Class AAAAAA quarterfinal between Blaine and Eastview High Schools, forcing the game to be suspended. The teams left the field with Blaine leading 14-2.

Fire Chief Greg Peterson told WCCO the fire was contained to the electrical panel where it began, and no further damage was caused to the school.

The game will resume Friday at Osseo High School at 3 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.