WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — An electrical fire at White Bear Lake High School Thursday night caused a high school football game to be suspended until Friday afternoon.

The power went off in the stadium during the third quarter of the Class AAAAAA quarterfinal between Blaine and Eastview High Schools, forcing the game to be suspended. The teams left the field with Blaine leading 14-2.

Fire Chief Greg Peterson told WCCO the fire was contained to the electrical panel where it began, and no further damage was caused to the school.

The game will resume Friday at Osseo High School at 3 p.m.