CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — A Wisconsin community paid their respects Friday during a funeral service for a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Jayna Kelley was one of four people killed as a Girl Scout troop was picking up trash along a highway in Lake Hallie on Saturday. A pickup truck left the road before hitting and killing them.

Friday’s funeral was held at Chippewa Valley Bible Church.

Fellow Girl Scouts wrote notes about how they’ll remember her, and the notes were read during the service.

Funerals have been held for the other victims — two fellow Girls Scouts and a mother — 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider.

Police say 21-year-old Colten Treu was driving the pickup truck that hit the girls. He is now charged with 11 different counts related to their deaths. Police say Treu admitted to investigators he and a friend, his passenger during the crash, had been huffing computer keyboard cleaner they bought that day before the crash.

Treu’s next appearance in Chippewa County Court is on Dec 11.