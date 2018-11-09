By Mike Max
Joe Mauer (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Joe Mauer is retiring from baseball, according to WCCO-TV’s Mike Max.

Mauer’s official announcement will come in the form of a full-page ad in the Star Tribune newspaper Sunday.

The news does not come as a shock to most Minnesota Twins fans, as it would have been a much bigger shock if the 35-year-old St. Paulite had decided to return to the game — particularly the way his final game played out.

A number-one pick out of Cretin-Derham Hall in 2001, Mauer played his entire 15-season career with the Twins, winning the American League MVP award in 2009.

He also made six All-Star appearances and eared three Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, and he earned the AL batting champion three times.

A letter from Mauer to his fans was posted Friday on Major League Baseball’s official website.

