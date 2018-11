MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit buses are delayed Friday morning after a blanket of snow covered the metro Thursday night.

Metro Transit tweeted that as of 8 a.m., 51 percent of its buses were delayed with an average delay time of eight minutes. The city’s transportation company cites snow and traffic as the reason for the setback.

For updates on delays and routes, visit Metro Transit’s website.

Service update 8 AM: 51% of our buses are delayed. Avg delay is 10 minutes. Blue Line and Green Line have minor delays due to earlier mechanical difficulties on some trains and on tracks in downtown Minneapolis. No buses are on snow reroute. https://t.co/JYWF8Tll39 — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) November 9, 2018