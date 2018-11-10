  • WCCO 4On Air

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities believe the pilot of a small plane that crashed in central Iowa, killing all four people on board, may have suffered a heart attack.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that a student pilot was going to attempt an emergency landing Friday night because the pilot apparently had a heart attack, but the plane dropped off radar southwest of Guthrie Center airport.

The wreckage was found Saturday morning in a cattle pasture southwest of Guthrie Center, about 115 miles southwest of Le Mars, where the plane had taken off.

The sheriff’s office identified those killed as the pilot, 49-year-old Edward Ralph Anderson, of Le Mars; 28-year-old Tyler Douvia, of Merrill; and 36-year-old Patrick Kellen and 15-year-old Samantha Clark, both of Le Mars.

