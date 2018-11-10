MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating two Twin Cities officer-involved shootings in the last 24 hours.

The most recent happened just after 11 p.m. Friday in Shakopee. Officers responded to a fire alarm call on the 800 block of Apgar Street. As they approached the house, police say they were met by a man holding a handgun.

Police say while standing in the doorway, the man raised the gun at an officer, who then fired his weapon. The man died at the hospital.

Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate says body cameras were on at the time of the shooting, and he says the video supports the officer’s actions.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Minneapolis police shot and killed a man believed to be suicidal, and who officers say threatened them with a weapon.