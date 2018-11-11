  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Arrowhead Township, Fatal Accident, St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One woman is dead after a head-on collision in northern Minnesota Saturday.

Police say a 17-year-old behind the wheel of a Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Highway 2 in Arrowhead Township when he crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound Prius, killing his passenger and wounding two others.

His passenger, 17-year-old Emma Abernathey, died as a result of the accident.

The three other people involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor.

