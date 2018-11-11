MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Emergency dispatch transcripts released Sunday night show a man shot and killed by Minneapolis police on Friday was suicidal and struggling with mental health issues.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, which happened at about 2 p.m. Friday on the 3700 block of Morgan Avenue North. Minneapolis police were responding to a report of a suicidal person.

Officers arriving encountered a man with a weapon outside a home. At some point, police shot the man. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The man was identified in 911 transcripts as 36-year-old Travis Jordan. The transcripts below reveal how the incident unfolded.

Operator: Mpls Police and Fire Dispatch, how can I help you?

Caller: This is Mpls 311 with a transfer for a welfare check with suicidal ideation.

Operator: Yup. Caller: Address they gave me was 3731 Morgan Ave. No. I’ll put them on the line now. Operator: Thank you so much. Caller: Go ahead for Dispatch. Operator: Hi caller, how can I help you? Caller that was put through from 311 for welfare check: Hi, um, I rerouted from 311.

Operator: Yup, and they said the address is 3731 Morgan Ave. No., is that correct?

Caller: Yes. Operator: Is it a house, apartment, or a duplex?

Caller: It’s a house.

Operator: Okay, so tell me what’s going on.

Caller: Um, so, he was having like a really hard time yesterday and he always talks about.

Operator: And who is he?

Caller: Oh, TRAVIS JORDAN. Operator: But who is he to you?

Operator: Okay, okay, so tell me what’s going on.

Caller: Um, he’s been having a lot of suicidal thoughts because, um, depression, anxiety, but he’s not taking any pills for that. Um, he’s just taking alcohol for it. Um, today I spoke to him and he said he wanted to die, and then he sent me a text of this music video about like people committing suicide, and he said he wanted to commit suicide in his mother’s house. I called him back, asked if he was okay, he said, he was crying to me today saying he doesn’t want to live, he doesn’t even think about his future anymore, um.

Operator: Okay. And is that 3731 Morgan Ave. No., is that his mother’s house or is that his address? Caller: That’s his address.

Operator: That’s his address. Do you know where his mother lives?

Caller: They live in Waseca, Minnesota.

Operator: In Waseca, okay. Do you have any idea where he is right now?

Caller: I called him like five minutes ago and he was at home.

Operator: Okay.

Caller: I told him I was gonna call the cops, ‘cause I was really worried about him, and he threatened me and said go ahead and call the cops, I’ll talk to them when they get here.

Operator: Okay, stay on the line here.

Caller: And he’s threatened, he’s tried to call many times, I mean he calls me all the time saying he wants to die, and I don’t know how to deal with it.

Operator: Yup.

Caller: I don’t know how to help him, so. And today like he said he was gonna plan to go to his mom’s and.

Operator: Was sent to you in text message or did he speak to you directly?

Caller: He sent me a text message saying he wanted to plan to go his mom and do this.

Operator: Does he have a vehicle? Caller: No.

Operator: Is anyone else in danger right now?

Caller: No, I don’t think anyone’s home, just him.

Operator: Okay, is he violent?

Caller: No.

Operator: How did he say he was gonna hurt himself? Caller: He said he was, well he told me that he just went to the liquor store and got a big bottle, but then I’ve looked through his text messages before and he’s asked for like to find a gun for him from someone. And then I confronted him about that a long time ago and he said he wasn’t gonna do it. Um, so I don’t know what, I don’t know who he’s been contacting today. I mean he wouldn’t let me go over.

Operator: Okay, so he was looking to purchase a gun from someone?

Caller: A few months ago.

Police officials say body cameras of the officers involved in the shooting were turned on and rolling during the entire incident, and should provide important clues into what led up to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.