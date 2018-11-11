MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by police in the southwest Twin Cities metro late Friday night.

Shakopee police responded just after 11 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of Apgar Street to a fire alarm. When officers arrived, they encountered a man standing in the doorway of his home and pointing a gun at them. An officer fearing for his life fired at the man.

A neighbor told WCCO just after 11 p.m., she heard someone yell “stop” before the gunshots rang out.

Life-saving efforts were immediately performed to try and save the man, but he died at the hospital. He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 61-year-old James Paul Hanchett of Shakopee. Authorities say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the officers involved were wearing body cameras and were recording at the time of the incident. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The BCA identified the officer who fired his weapon during the incident as Thor Carlson. He’s been with the Shakopee Police Department for 12 years and is currently on standard administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation.