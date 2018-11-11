MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last year, the Minnesota Capitol was marred by gridlock as Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton clashed with legislative leaders in the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

But after last Tuesday’s election, newly elected officials, including Minnesota’s Gov.-elect Tim Walz, are saying that will change.

Among the items the governor-elect will push for is a gas tax increase to pay for Minnesota road and bridge improvements.

The opening of Minnesota’s legislative session is just under two months away. There will be a new Democratic governor, and the Minnesota House has flipped from Republican to DFL control. Republicans are still in charge of the Senate, but just barely, stemming from special Senate election results last week, where they have a one seat majority. Among Gov.-elect Walz’s priorities is passing a gas tax to help pay for improvements to Minnesota roads and bridges.

According to the latest report from AAA, the average price of gas in Minnesota is about $2.62 — that’s about 40 cents higher than it was last year. Gov.-elect Walz openly campaigned for a gas tax hike and he easily beat his Republican opponent by 11 points. The governor-elect was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“You get what you pay for. It’s clear that Minnesota infrastructure is behind where it ought to be that causes congestion that causes accidents it actually costs us money in the long run.”

The governor-elect is also confident that under his leadership gun control measures can pass the legislature. In recent years, any attempt at new gun laws has failed to gain any traction at the Capitol.

Walz used to have an “A” rating from the NRA, but last fall after the Las Vegas massacre, he did a 180 on gun issues. Among the measures Walz now supports are background checks for private gun sales and a ban on assault weapons.

