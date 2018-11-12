Baby girl Potts was born on the 100th anniversary of the Armistice signing, 11 p.m., November 11, 2018 at United Hospital, St. Paul. (credit: Allina Health)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Hugo family is celebrating the birth of their new baby girl who was born Nov. 11 at 11:11 p.m.

Erin and Mike Potts welcomed their baby girl at The Mother Baby Center at United and Children’s Minnesota on the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice.

“It was a long labor from about 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., but the delivery went smoothly,” Erin said.

Baby girl Potts, who as of Monday afternoon still hadn’t been given a name, is the first child for the couple. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 inches long.