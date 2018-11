MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jed Copham, owner of Brainerd International Raceway, died Sunday after falling overboard from a yacht in Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded to the Sanibel Causeway to reports of a man overboard.

After an extensive search that went late into the night, 46-year-old Copham’s body was recovered Monday morning from the water at Punta Rassa boat ramp.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say the accident does not appear to be criminal.