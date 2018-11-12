PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting happened late Sunday night in Plymouth.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3100 block of Walnut Grove Lane around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they were met at the door by the suspect and were told there was a shooting victim inside the home.

Officers performed life-saving techniques on the 42-year-old man, but he later died at North Memorial Health Hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody and is cooperating with police.

The victim’s identity will be released pending an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.