Fall is the time for a little extra pumpkin, treats and a little indulgence. But that doesn’t have to mean extra calories!

Our fitness and health expert Ali Holman from CoreCamper.com shared three fall desserts with us! They’re healthy and you’ll want to try them.

PROTEIN APPLE CRISP WITH ICE CREAM

Ingredients

— 1 large apple

— 2 scoop LeanOut Protein (corecamper.com/store)

— 2 tsp. cinnamon

— 4 packs of Stevia

— Small splash Vanilla extract

— ½ tsp No Calorie butter spray

— ¼ cup oats

— 1 tbsp egg whites

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°F.

1. Add all together and bake for about 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees.

2. Serve with high protein Ice Cream

PROTEIN PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS

Ingredients

— 1 cup old fashioned oats

— 1 cup pumpkin puree

— 1 cup Greek yogurt

— 1/2 cup egg whites

— 2 scoops vanilla bean cupcake LeanOut Protein (corecamper.com/store)

— 1 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

— 1 teaspoon cinnamon

— 1 teaspoon baking powder

— 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

— 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Add the oats to a blender and process until a flour forms (about 10 seconds).

3. Add the pumpkin, Greek yogurt, eggs, protein powder, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, baking powder, and baking soda and blend again until well combined.

4. Stir in the chocolate chips.

5. Distribute into greased muffin tins

6. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

APPLE PIE OATMEAL BREAKFAST COOKIES

— 1 cup quick oats

— ¾ cup whole wheat flour

— 1 ½ tsp baking powder

— 1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon

— ¼ tsp ground nutmeg

— ¼ tsp salt

— 1 ½ tbsp unsalted butter or coconut oil, melted and cooled slightly

— 1 large egg white

— 1 tsp vanilla extract

— ¼ cup maple syrup

— 5 tbsp nonfat milk

— ¾ cup finely diced red apple

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oats, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the butter or coconut oil, egg white, and vanilla. Stir in the maple syrup and milk. Add in the flour mixture, stirring just until incorporated. Fold in the apple. Chill the cookie dough for 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 325°F, and line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

3. Using a spoon and spatula, drop the cookie dough into 15 rounded scoops onto the prepared sheet, and flatten to the desired thickness and width using a spatula. Bake at 325°F for 9-11 minutes. Cool on the pan for 10 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack.