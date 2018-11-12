Filed Under:Becker County Sheriff's Office, Detroit Lakes, Fatal Shooting, Hunting Accident, Jay Clayton Nelson

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Minnesota are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an apparent hunting accident that killed a former police chief.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a preliminary autopsy indicates 53-year-old Jay Clayton Nelson died of a gunshot wound. Glander confirms to KFGO Radio that Nelson was former police chief of Lake Park, Minnesota.

Nelson’s body was found in a vehicle on a logging trail on Saturday night about a half-mile west of Little Flat Lake. Authorities say his death appears to be a hunting accident.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying anyone who may have been hunting in that area on Saturday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

