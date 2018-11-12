MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the end of an era for Twins Territory.

St. Paul native Joe Mauer is retiring after 15 seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He made it official at a news conference Monday morning at Target Field.

“Often times retirement press conferences can feel like a farewell. But for me this one doesn’t. I may not be suiting up to play any more ball games, but the beauty of being from Minnesota means I don’t have to say goodbye to the people here today who have become family,” Mauer said.

Monday was truly a celebration of Mauer’s long 15-year career as a Twin. So many of his former coaches and teammates were on hand, from his high school days to final years as a pro. The group included Justin Morneau, Glen Perkins, Ron Gardenhire, Paul Molitor and Mauer’s high school baseball coach, among others.

The speculation started earlier this year that this could very well be Mauer’s last season.

However, it was a decision for the long-time Twins catcher and first baseman that didn’t come into focus until his final curtain call at Target Field. In his final game, Mauer had a trademark double to left center field, and put the catcher’s gear on for one pitch in the top of the ninth. He hadn’t played catcher since concussions forced him to switch to first base.

It was one of many signs that day this his on-field playing career was coming to a close.

On Monday. he started his long list of thank you’s with his parents.

“Mom and Dad, thank you so much for always believing in me, for sitting at my countless games and tournaments. You both made it a priority to be there throughout my whole career. You’ve help keep me grounded and never forget my roots,” Mauer said.

In his letter to Twins fans announcing his retirement, Mauer cited concussions, which included one this season that put him on the disabled list. He reiterated that Monday as a major factor in his final decision. Mauer said he found himself in a lot of “what if” situations.

From gold gloves to MVP accolades, the St. Paul native has certainly made his mark in the organization. He won three batting titles while playing catcher, and was named MVP. He also earned three Gold Glove awards and was a six-time American League All-Star.

Mauer has been the face of the franchise since Target Field opened its doors. Twins Owner Jim Pohlad said in 2010, when he signed an 8-year, $184 million contract, he would always give him his best. And that’s what Mauer has done throughout his career. Mauer says he’s not going very far.

“I don’t see this, like I said, as a farewell. I’m going to raise my kids here. I was a Twins fan before I was a Twin and I’ll be a Twins fan after I’m done as a player,” Mauer said.

As for Joe’s plans now that he has officially retired? He says he wants to spend more time with this family, including his wife and twin girls. His wife Maddie is expecting their third child very soon.