Rustica has special Thanksgiving menu items available for pre-order that will pair with anyone’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Orders are due by Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Try Rustica’s Potato Roll recipe below.

The first step is to make your dough’s fermentation, Pate Fermentee. This dough should be made at least 14 hours before hand and left in the refrigerator until your final mix.

Pate Fermentee

35g flour

23g water

Pinch yeast

Double Pinch Salt

Add all ingredients to your mixing bowl. Mix at a low speed with a dough hook for 4 minutes to incorporate all ingredients.

Then mix at a high speed for 1 ½ minutes to add strength to the dough.

Once mixing is done, place the dough in a covered bowl and leave in the refrigerator overnight.

Potato Roll Dough

350g Flour

60g Potato Flour

190g Water

60g Pate Fermentee

100g Eggs

40g Butter

13g Sugar

4g Yeast

10g Salt