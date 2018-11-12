Comments
(credit: http://www.rusticabakery.com/)
Rustica has special Thanksgiving menu items available for pre-order that will pair with anyone’s Thanksgiving dinner.
Orders are due by Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Try Rustica’s Potato Roll recipe below.
The first step is to make your dough’s fermentation, Pate Fermentee. This dough should be made at least 14 hours before hand and left in the refrigerator until your final mix.
Pate Fermentee
35g flour
23g water
Pinch yeast
Double Pinch Salt
- Add all ingredients to your mixing bowl. Mix at a low speed with a dough hook for 4 minutes to incorporate all ingredients.
- Then mix at a high speed for 1 ½ minutes to add strength to the dough.
- Once mixing is done, place the dough in a covered bowl and leave in the refrigerator overnight.
Potato Roll Dough
350g Flour
60g Potato Flour
190g Water
60g Pate Fermentee
100g Eggs
40g Butter
13g Sugar
4g Yeast
10g Salt
- Add your flour, potato flour, water, pate fermentee, 50 percent of your eggs, sugar, yeast and salt to your mixing bowl.
- Mix with a dough hook on low speed for 4 minutes.
- Mix on high speed for 5 minutes. After 1 minute of high speed, slowly add the other 50 percent of your eggs. All of the eggs should be added within 3 minutes of your high speed mix time.
- After the 5 minutes, with mixer off, add the butter to the dough. Mix on low speed until all butter is incorporated into the dough
- Once all butter is incorporated, mix on high speed for 1 minute.
- Place dough in a covered bowl and leave at room temperature for 1 hour.
- Divide dough into 12 65g pieces. Hand roll the 12 pieces and place evenly spaced on a sheet tray.
- Cover and proof for approximately 2 hours.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 12-14 minutes. Place a bowl of water at the bottom of the oven to produce steam during the bake.