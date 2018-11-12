  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Thanksgiving, Travel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data from AAA predicts 54.3 million Americans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

The number of people traveling by road, skies, railways and waterways is projected over Nov. 21 to Nov. 25.

“Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth,” Bill Sutherland, AAA Travel senior vice present said. “This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry.”

The majority of travelers — a projected 48.5 million — will take to the road, while 4.7 million will fly to their destinations.

