MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After winning the Minnesota governor’s race by 11 points, Congressman and Gov.-elect Tim Walz says he feels empowered to pursue his agenda.

One of his top issues was the need for an increase in the Minnesota gas tax to improve Minnesota roads.

“You get what you pay for,” Walz said. “It’s clear that Minnesota infrastructure is behind where it ought to be that causes congestion that causes accidents it actually costs us money in the long run.”

The Gov.-elect also campaigned for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“I don’t think this is a conservative vs. liberal issue — the fact of the matter is prohibition does not work,” Walz said. “I trust adults to make good decisions. I think it makes sense for us to be able to regulate, to be able educate and to use the revenues that come from this.”

Any legalization of marijuana would have to be approved by the Minnesota legislature. DFL Rep. Melissa Hortman will be the next Speaker of the Minnesota House.

“We will definitely be taking a look at the issue of decriminalization and legalization. It has definitely been a fair topic of discussion in the public. I think voters want us to take a look at that.”

While Democrat Tim Walz will be governor and DFLers will control the Minnesota House, it’s not clear how much the Minnesota Senate can block any DFL agenda. Republicans have a one-seat majority in the Minnesota Senate.

The new Minnesota legislative session begins on Jan. 8.