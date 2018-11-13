  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To honor Thursday’s America Recycles Day, Minnesota-based Best Buy announced it will forgo plastic gift cards and begin using cards made of paper this holiday season.

The holiday-themed cards are made of recycled paper and packaging, and are projected to eliminate 18 tons of plastic that would usually end up in landfills. Those interested in promoting a zero-waste holiday shopping experience can also opt for an e-gift card.

In addition to reducing plastic waste, Best Buy is helping customers go green by facilitating trade-ins for unused tech, which may result in store credit. If your unused tech can’t be traded in, the company says it will still take most items for recycling.

 

