MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minnesota cities will talk Tuesday about raising the tobacco sales age to 21 in an effort to try to keep young people from picking up the habit.

Brooklyn Center, Arden Hills and Eden Prairie will all hold public hearings on the issue at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Fifteen other Minnesota cities have already raised the buying age to 21.

There will be a final vote Tuesday in Brooklyn Center. They are also considering restricting the sale of e-cigarettes to adult-only shops.