MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Walker Art Center has announced Mary Ceruti will be its next executive director.

On Tuesday, the Walker said Ceruti — who currently leads the SculptureCenter in Long Island City, New York – will assume the directorship of the Walker in late January.

“Mary’s visionary leadership of SculptureCenter, her dedication to supporting the most important emerging artists of our time, and her well-known track record of attracting and developing great talent made her a tailor-made choice to lead the Walker now. We couldn’t be more excited for where Mary will take the Walker next,” John Christakos, Walker Art Center Board President, said.

Ceruti began her career at the Philadelphia Museum of Art before becoming the Program Director for Capp Street Project in San Francisco. She then began her 20-year run at the SculptureCenter in 1999.

“SculptureCenter and the Walker share a commitment to art and artists as catalysts in contemporary culture and both are working internationally to identify the art and artists that most creatively and urgently express the concerns, issues and ideas of our times. Both institutions commission artwork ensuring that artists have the resources and support to produce new, experimental work,” Ceruti said.

Olga Viso, the previous executive director of the Walker Art Center, announced she was stepping down in November 2017 not long after the “Scaffold” controversy and the completion of a years-long renovation project.