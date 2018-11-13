  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Crosstown, Downtown, I-35W, I-94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The final full weekend closure of Interstate 35W will happen this weekend between Interstate 94 and Highway 62.

The interstate will be closed in both directions beginning Friday at 10 p.m. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will be the last of 2018, but construction on I-35W at I-94 project will continue throughout the winter. The closures are part of the four-year Downtown to Crosstown project scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2021.

To check routes and updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.

