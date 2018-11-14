AUDUBON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Minnesota are holding a 29-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at a home in Audubon on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities confirm one male died.

An Audubon man is in jail. The name of the victim has not been released.

Authorities continue to investigate.

