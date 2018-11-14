  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a unanimous decision Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Center City Council voted to raise the tobacco sales age to 21.

As such, the north metro suburb becomes the sixteenth city in Minnesota to raise the legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21.

One county, Otter Tail, has also raised the tobacco buying age.

Brooklyn Center is also the first city to restrict the sale of all e-cigarettes to adult-only tobacco stores.

Meanwhile, in the southwest metro, the Eden Prairie City Council decided Tuesday night to vote on Dec. 4 on whether to raise the tobacco age to 21.

