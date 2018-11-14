  • WCCO 4On Air

The broken window of the imam's office at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The number of hate crimes in Minnesota rose in 2017 for the third year in a row.

The FBI released statistics Tuesday showing that there were 146 reported hate crimes in the state, with the vast majority (92 of them) being motivated by race.

The remaining reported crimes were motivated by religion (34) and sexual orientation (22). None were reported for gender, gender identity or disability.

RELATED: Most Hate Crimes In The U.S. Go Unreported

The newly-released figures show a 20 percent increase over the FBI numbers from 2016, when 119 hate crimes were reported in Minnesota.

According to FBI documents, about 11 percent of Minnesota’s participating agencies submitted reports for 2017. That’s up slightly from 2016.

Nationally, the U.S. also saw an increase in hate crimes for the third year in a row, with numbers up about 17 percent from 2016.

Officials say that while report numbers are up, so is the number of agencies contributing reports.

