MILWAUKEE (AP) — The FBI is examining additional surveillance video taken from an expanded area around the Wisconsin home where a couple was shot and killed and their daughter was apparently abducted.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs disappeared early on Oct. 15, when sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call found the door to her family’s home near Barron kicked in and her parents, James and Denise Closs, shot dead inside . Investigators believe Jayme was abducted.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Wednesday that about 80 surveillance videos were initially collected from businesses and other locations and that the FBI last week expanded the perimeter of surveillance video collection beyond Barron County as they search for clues in Jayme’s disappearance.

Fitzgerald says investigators have cleared more than 2,300 tips in the case.

